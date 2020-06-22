KHSD graduations begin tonight at Golden Valley High School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District begins a long list of graduation ceremonies tonight at Golden Valley High School. The event begins at 8 p.m. and will feature a vastly different look than in past years.

The department has placed guidelines to assist school sites with reducing the risk of COVID-19 transmission to staff, students, and guests. Hand-washing stations will be available at entrances and hand sanitizer will be available in several locations for each ceremony.

Masks will be provided for all staff, students and guests who do not have face coverings, the district said.

Here is the full list of guidelines the district is implementing:

Two guests per graduate, no exceptions.

Graduates and guests will sit together on the field. Chairs on the field will be positioned so that a minimum of eight feet of distance is between family groups and maintained during the ceremony. School staff will assist families in finding their seats.

Graduates and guests must maintain a minimum of six feet of physical distance between themselves and others outside of their home.

People who are at higher risk of getting sick are asked not to participate, including people 65 years or older, people who live in a nursing home or long-term care facility and people with chronic health conditions.

People who have had COVID-19 symptoms in the prior three days or who came in contact with someone who has the virus in the last 14 days should also not participate.

Staff, students and guests should wear face coverings. Graduates are encouraged to keep their face masks on until they walk on the stage.

School sites will plan for a process to hand off the diploma and have the student’s picture taken that minimizes physical contact and adheres to social distancing guidelines.

Each site will plan for how students and their guests will be able to avoid congregation and safely exit the event.

Any reusable supplies or furniture used during the ceremony will be properly cleaned and disinfected.

For a list of graduation ceremony dates and times, visit KernHigh.org