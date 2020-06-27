KHSD graduation ceremonies delayed by coronavirus conclude Friday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District delayed its graduation ceremonies this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The district also put safety guidelines in place to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission to staff, students and guests.

The graduation ceremonies began Monday, June 22 at Golden Valley High School and wrap up Friday, June 26 at Arvin High School. This year, the ceremonies were scaled down from years past with graduates only allowed to bring two guests. All guests had assigned seats next to their students on the field.