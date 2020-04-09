KHSD ending food services at several schools in consolidation effort

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District has announced it is consolidating its food services in areas where multiple schools currently distribute food.

Starting Tuesday, there will be no meal services at Centennial High, East High, Highland High, Foothill High, Liberty High and Ridgeview High until further notice.

In addition, the district said that meals will no longer be served on Fridays. Students will receive two extra meals for a total of four meals during Thursday’s distribution.

In the weeks to come, grab and go breakfast and lunch meals will be provided to children ages 2 to 18, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The following sites are still serving meals: Arvin High, Bakersfield High, Frontier High, Golden Valley High, Independence High, Kern Valley High, Mira Monte High, North High, Nueva High, Shafter High, South High, Stockdale High and West High.