KHSD, Dream Center holding drive for foster youth this month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —The Kern High School District is collecting clothing and supplies for current and former foster youth this month.

The Open Your Heart to Foster Youth Valentine’s Drive, held in partnership with the Kern County Network for Children’s Dream Center, will be collecting donations throughout February for foster youth up to age 25.

“Many of us are blessed with having basic daily necessities that often the foster youth in our community, sadly, go without,” said Superintendent Bryon Schaefer. “The Kern High School District is proud to partner with the Kern County Network for Children and the community to further the effort in empowering our foster youth to succeed in high school and beyond.”

Donations of clothing, food, hygiene items and more can be dropped off at the district office, located at 5801 Sundale Ave., from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or at the Dream Center, located at 1801 19th St.

All donations for the Dream Center are deductible for income tax purposes. For more information, call the district at 661-827-3100.