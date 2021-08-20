KHSD delaying start times for football games Friday night due to poor air quality

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District announced they are delaying the start times of all games Friday due to the poor air quality caused by fires.

KHSD games have been pushed to 6 p.m. The district says Saturday games or tournaments are acceptable as long as the AQUI particulate matter does not reach Level 5. All Saturday practices have been canceled through Monday. KHSD says a Saturday morning practice is acceptable but needs to end by 10 a.m.

The Kern High School District is following the ROAR school guidance from the San Joaquin Valey Air Pollution Control District.

The district says they will give notice of any changes.