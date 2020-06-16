KHSD considering new bond measure for November ballot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District is looking to add a bond measure to the November ballot.

During a special board meeting on Tuesday, Deputy Superintendent of Business Scott Cole laid out three possible options for a bond measure, ranging from $125 million to $225 million. A bond measure could include money for school upgrades as well as a new school.

The cheapest option would include classroom upgrades, a technology expansion as well as expanded vocational education training. The middle option — $175 million — would focus on the construction of a new school and wouldn’t include school upgrades.

The most expensive option would include everything from the other two. Property owners would pay $29 per $100,000 of assessed valuation under this option, according to the district. This would raise $20 million per year.

In a survey that KHSD conducted earlier this year, a $225 million bond received the most support, with 61 percent of respondents saying they would vote “yes” on the measure. The other two options had around the same level of support at around 54 percent.

The survey also shows that participants ranked classroom and lab upgrades as their main priority for a bond measure.

Trustee Jan Graves expressed support for a $225 million bond in light of the survey results. Trustee Cynthia Brakeman said she’s unsure whether enough voters would support a bond given the current economic climate.

The board took no action during today’s meeting to approve a measure. The issue will be brought back to the board for further discussion during its June 29 meeting.

The last bond measure voters approved for the district was the $280 million Measure K in 2016.