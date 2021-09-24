KHSD cancels all activities Friday due to poor air quality

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern High School District canceled all in-town activities Friday as a result of poor air quality from wildfires.

Spokeswoman Erin Briscoe-Clarke said air quality index readings are projected to be in the hazardous range, and activities are canceled through 10 a.m. Saturday.

Kern High Network will post updated game schedules on social media when rescheduled games are confirmed, Briscoe-Clarke said.

In-town football games included Foothill at Bakersfield High, California City at Mira Monte, South High at West High, Frontier at North High, Shafter at Taft High and Arvin at Kennedy High.