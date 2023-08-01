BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District held a groundbreaking ceremony for the 50-meter Highland High School Aquatic Center Tuesday.

The aquatic center is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024 and feature two 1-meter diving boards, water polo fields, lighting for nighttime events, stadium seating for 365 spectators and eight lanes, according to KHSD officials.

KHSD officials say the aquatic center will be located north of the tennis courts and east of the football stadium at the Highland High School campus.

The aquatic center will be designed for local and regional competitive swim events and diving and water polo events and programs. Officials say the center will host swim lessons for residents and other civic events.

This is the second aquatic facility at a Kern High School District facility, according to officials. The first facility was opened near Independence High School in 2020.

