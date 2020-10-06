KHSD board votes to allow small groups of students to return to school starting Oct. 26

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District Board of Trustees approved a plan Monday night allowing small cohorts of students to return to in-person classes starting Oct. 26. The plan includes three phases for bringing students back to in-person classes.

The first phase allows students with moderate to severe learning disabilities to return starting Oct. 26. The second phase, which begins Nov. 9, will include students with mild to moderate disabilities, English learners and at-risk youth.

The third phase of the reopening plan includes students with disabilities at career training centers and high-risk students at the Regional Occupational Center and Career Technical Education Center. The third phase also begins on Nov. 9.

The board also voted to allow outdoor athletic conditioning starting Oct. 26. Cohorts for athletic conditioning must remain at or below 16 youth and adults, according to the decision.

Once the county moves into the less restrictive “red” tier for at least two weeks, more students will be allowed to return for in-person learning.