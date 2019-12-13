KHSD board to once again consider name for new high school after two-month delay

The Kern High School District Board of Trustees may finally approve a name for the new high school being built in southeast Bakersfield.

After a months-long postponement, the board is expected to vote on a name for the school, to be located at Panama Lane and Cottonwood Road, at their meeting on Monday. The board was initially supposed to approve a school name in October, but a decision was postponed as the trustees wanted more name options.

The board was initially supposed to consider one of eight names. They were Prosperity, Victory, Panama, Tacoma, David Nelson, Buck Owens, Thomas Baker and Mary K. Shell.

However, the board decided they wanted to get more community input to come up with more options. They also directed staff to remove the names of individuals on the list in favor of geographic names.

We are working to get an updated list of names that will be considered.

The new high school is expected to open in August 2022.

The meeting will be held at 7 a.m. in the board room at 5801 Sundale Ave.