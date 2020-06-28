KHSD board to consider approving plans for reopening schools for new year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern High School District employees and students could soon have a better idea of what the new school year will be like when classes resume in August.

During a Monday meeting, the district will present an outline to the Board of Trustees for how schools will reopen for next year. The trustees will review and consider approving plans and guidelines for the reopening. The new school year is set to begin Aug. 12.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. You can watch the meeting through a livestream on the KHSD website.