KHSD board to consider approving plan to implement water polo program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District is looking to incorporate water polo in the district as a new sport.

At its Monday meeting, the Board of Trustees will consider approving a plan to implement water polo as a California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) sport for the start of the new school year in August.

The move comes as the district nears completion on its new Kern Aquatic Complex located next to Independence High School. The $14 million facility started construction in fall 2018 and is expected to be completed this month. It had originally been set to open in in fall 2019.

“This is an opportunity for a new sport at the Kern High School District level,” said Aquatics Coordinator Catherine Lugo. “With the new aquatic center, we have an opportunity to create more of a swim community around the district. This facility gives us the room and its very well built to host (many) events.”

The facility, paid for with funds from Measure K, will include an 18-lane pool and a nine-lane warm-down pool, as well as a diving well. It will also have stadium seating, nighttime lighting, a classroom as well as a large grass area for team encampments.

This will be KHSD’s first pool facility in more than 50 years. A pool was built at Bakersfield High School in 1919 but was removed in 1938 to make room for a gym, according to the district.

Lugo said around 10 schools in the district have already said they would be willing to be part of a new water polo program next fall. An additional 4 or 5 schools are interested but want to wait and see how the district handles the games.

The Board of Trustees meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the board room at the district office, located at 5801 Sundale Ave.