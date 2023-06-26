BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Larry Hallum left a legacy on Kern County residents that can be seen for generations to come.

He was known as Larry to his wife Brenda and friends, Dad to his family, and Mr. Hallum to his students to which he taught for over 40 years.

Four decades of hard work could be commemorated Monday night at the Kern High School District Board of Trustees meeting, where they’ll decide on naming the Arvin High School library, “The Larry Hallum Library.”

Hallum’s legacy was one of caring vigorously for students.

“When he walked into a classroom it wasn’t just to pass out a paper to kids or to open a book. I’m going to teach, communicate, and model what is important here for you to learn.” his wife Brenda said.

“His words would be, thank you. And he wouldn’t look for more. He would be so humbled by all of this.”

KHSD’s Board of Trustees are scheduled to meet in a closed session at 5 p.m., along with an open session at 7 p.m. to decide on the name of the library.