KHSD board gives superintendent authority to implement emergency actions due to COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District Board of Trustees held an emergency meeting on Friday morning due to the coronavirus.

The board adopted first approved a motion saying that an emergency situation exists. The board also approved a resolution giving Superintendent Bryon Schaefer the authority to implement any necessary actions to deal with COVID-19 in the district.

“Today’s purpose was to get together as a board of the largest high school district in the state to reassure our parents, our families, our staff, our students that we’re going to do our part to protect them and keep them safe as this coronavirus pandemic spreads and takes root,” said Trustee Jeff Flores.

