KHSD board discusses return of in-person learning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District has no immediate plans to return students to the classroom, in accordance with the governor’s mandate.

The district’s Board of Trustees met on Monday night to discuss on-campus instruction and other issues affecting the district. KHSD says that under the governor’s current rules, secondary schools cannot reopen until Kern County is out of the purple tier.

Last fall, only the most vulnerable students were allowed back into high school classrooms. In December, all students went back to distance learning only. The district says it will continue to work on plans to provide services to their most vulnerable students.

A special board meeting will be held later this month to address high school sports.