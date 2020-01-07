KHSD board approves plan to implement water polo program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Water polo is the latest sport to be incorporated into the Kern High School District.

At its Monday meeting, the Board of Trustees approved a plan to implement water polo as a California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) sport for the start of the new school year in August.

“I think the importance of adding another sport to the Kern High School District is paramount to keeping our kids plugged in to school,” said School Support Services Director Stan Greene. “It’s been shown that students who are involved in school do better, and I’m really excited and happy that our board saw that.”

About 10 schools in the district have already said they would be willing to be part of a new water polo program next fall. An additional 4 or 5 schools are interested but want to wait and see how the district handles the games.

The approval comes as the district nears completion on its new Kern Aquatic Complex located next to Independence High School. The $14 million facility started construction in fall 2018 and is expected to be completed this month. It had originally been set to open in fall 2019.

The facility, paid for with funds from Measure K, will include an 18-lane pool and a nine-lane warm-down pool, as well as a diving well. It will also have stadium seating, nighttime lighting, a classroom as well as a large grass area for team encampments.

This will be KHSD’s first pool facility in more than 50 years. A pool was built at Bakersfield High School in 1919 but was removed in 1938 to make room for a gym, according to the district.