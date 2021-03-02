KHSD, BC providing college courses to high school students as part of Early College program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District is partnering with Bakersfield College to provide college courses to high school students.
Through the four-year Early College program, students can take free evening courses aligned with several different career pathways, including public health, industrial automation and psychology.
The courses will be held 2-3 times per week at BC’s southwest campus and the KHSD Career and Technical Education Center. Through the program, students will be able to receive an associate’s degree by the time they graduate high school.
A virtual meeting for parents and students to learn more about the program will be held today at 6 p.m. through Zoom. To register for the meeting or apply for a pathway, visit bakersfieldcollege.edu/earlycollege.
Applications for the Early College program are being accepted until March 26.