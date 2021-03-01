KHSD awaiting state approval on phased reopening plan

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District has put forth a plan to return to in-person learning, including a chance for seniors to spend their final days on campus.

During Monday’s school board meeting, the district said its reopening plan was approved by Kern Public Health but is awaiting approval from the state health department. A decision is expected by March 8.

If granted, special ed, homeless and foster youth, English learners and CTE students would begin in-person learning March 15.

Seniors who are in senior-only classes would be allowed to return to school beginning April 12.

All other students will continue distance learning.

The district, however, does plan to offer in-person instruction for all grade levels for summer school, until classes are filled.

Lastly, KHSD expects all students to be back on campus in the fall.