KHSD athletics teams not allowed to travel outside of Kern over coronavirus concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District announced its schools’ athletics teams are now prohibited from traveling outside the county for games over concerns of the coronavirus.

The district tweeted the restriction does not yet apply to East High School’s girls basketball team which is set to play in a CIF State Championship tournament game in Sacramento.

KHSD said the decision will come from CIF officials who will announce a decision on the remainder of state tournaments on Thursday morning.

The East High School team won the girls Division 5 Southern California regional championship Tuesday to advance to the state championship game against Branson on March 13.