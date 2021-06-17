KHSD announces new principals for Ridgeview, East High

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District announced two new principals yesterday.

Director of Research and Planning Roger Sanchez will take over as Ridgeview High’s new principal, following the decision by the school’s current principal, Steve Holmes, to retire. In addition, Carla Stallworth, director of educational services, has been appointed principal of East High.

The school’s outgoing principal, Leo Holland, has been appointed as assistant superintendent of instruction, replacing Brenda Lewis, who is also retiring.

The appointments were announced during a special meeting of the board of trustees last night.