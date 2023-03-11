BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District and the local Rotary Club will be holding their 35th annual Business Leadership and Ethics Conference, which will welcome 170 students from across the district and 30 Rotary Club members.

According to a KHSD press release, the conference allows local students to meet local business leaders and explore the leadership and ethical skills that will help them in their future careers.

The event will feature roundtable discussions between high school juniors, Rotary club members, and KHSD representatives about various leadership and ethics scenarios in the world of business, organizers say.

The Business Leadership and Ethics Conference will take place on March 14 from 9:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Hodel’s Country Dining, located at 5917 Knusden Drive.