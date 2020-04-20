KHSD adopting Pass/No Pass grading system for spring, summer due to COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District has announced it is adopting a Pass/No Pass grading system for the spring semester and summer season.

The district said this means no student will receive a grade lower than the grade they had at the time of school closures due to COVID-19 school closure on March 18. For the spring semester, a student would receive a “Pass” if they had a grade of A, B, C or D for the third quarter at the time of school closure.

A student who was failing at the time of the school closure will be given the opportunity to raise their grade during the fourth quarter.

“Pass/No Pass grading will help mitigate the social and emotional stressors that students may experience due to fears created by COVID-19 and any other adverse effects that it may have on them and their families,” the district said in a news release. “It will also help to mitigate the shortened preparation time teachers and students have experienced in adapting to the abrupt change to distance learning.”

The district said the university systems are willing to accept Pass/No Pass grades in lieu of letter grades for all courses. These grades will not affect the university systems’ calculation of grade-point averages.

“For the duration of the school closure, focus is on the essential learnings of each course,” the district said. “Through distance learning, students are provided opportunities for remediation and improvement if they had a failing grade at the time of the school closure.”

For students who had a passing grade when the district transitioned to distance learning, KHSD said focus continues on essential learning and enrichment opportunities.