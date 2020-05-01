KHSD adjusts meal service times, adds dinner program

The Kern High School District is adjusting its meal service times as the county begins experiencing warmer temperatures.

Starting Monday, free grab-and-go meals will be available from 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays for children between 2 and 18 years old.

“With warmer temperatures right around the corner, the Kern High School District would like to reduce heat exposure to our employees and the community while still providing nutritious meals by adjusting meal service times,” the district said in a news release.

KHSD has also announced it is adding a supper program that will begin on May 11. Dinner meals will be provided during the same time frame as breakfast and lunch.

All meal distribution sites will provide dinner except for Frontier and Stockdale high schools, the district said.

Starting May 11, four meals will be provided on Thursdays at school sites not serving dinner, since there’s no meal distribution on Fridays. For those that are serving dinner, that increases to five meals.

Door-to-door meal service for students with disabilities will continue, KHSD said.