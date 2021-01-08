KHSD adjusts meal distribution schedule

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern High School District has adjusted its meal distribution schedule so families no longer need to come to campus on Friday.

Starting next week, Friday and weekend meals will now be included in Thursday’s meal distribution, the district said in a release. Families with children ages 2 to 18 can pick up meals from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the following locations: Bakersfield High School, Centennial High School, East High School, Foothill High School, Frontier High School, Golden Valley High School, Highland High School, Independence High School, Kern Valley High School, Liberty High School, Mira Monte High School, North High School, Nueva High School, Ridgeview High School, Shafter High School, South High School, Stockdale High School West High School and Arvin High School (meal distribution in Arvin is from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m.).