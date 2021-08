BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET and the Bakersfield Homeless Center is kicking off a backpack drive today.

We are asking for basic school supplies such as backpacks, notebooks, pencils as well as school clothes and underwear for boys, girls and teens. Starting today, you can drop off donations at the KGET station at 22nd and L streets or at the homeless center on East Truxtun Avenue.

The drive will last through Aug. 13.