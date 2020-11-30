KGET’s 17 Days of Christmas Toy Drive begins Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County and the Bakersfield Homeless Center to help local kids and teens in need this holiday season.

KGET’s annual 17 Days of Christmas Toy Drive benefiting local kids and teens in need kicks off Tuesday and will last until Dec. 17.

Community members can drop off unwrapped toys to our lobby during normal business hours between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2120 L Street. You can also drop off donations at the Bakersfield Homeless Center and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County.

KGET

2120 L St.

2120 L St. Bakersfield Homeless Center

1600 E. Truxtun Ave.

1600 E. Truxtun Ave. Boys & Girls Club of Kern County

801 Niles St.

The toys will be distributed on Dec. 21 and Dec. 22.