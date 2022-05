BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — June 1, KGET will host a debate between the candidates for Kern County’s Assessor-Recorder Seat at 7 p.m.

The candidates include Assistant Assessor Lauren Avila and Chief Appraiser Todd Reeves.

According to the City and County of San Francisco, an Assessor-Recorder is responsible for locating all taxable property in the City, identifying ownership, establishing a taxable value, and applying all legal exemptions.