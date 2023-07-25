BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s Christmas in July on 17 News at Sunrise. July 25 means it is five months from Christmas Day.

Sylvia Cariker, organizer of the Bakersfield Christmas Parade, joined 17 News at Sunrise to make several important announcements about this year’s parade on Dec. 7, 2023.

Applications to participate in the parade open on Aug. 15. The theme for this year’s parade is: “Joyful, Joyful.” Cariker says the theme is open to interpretation, but asks: “What does it mean to you?” What brings you joy during the Christmas season?

Finally, the biggest announcement: KGET is set to broadcast the 41st annual parade from Downtown Bakersfield. Members of the 17 News team will be there and bring the sights and sounds of this year’s parade to you at home.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The parade is five months from Tuesday. Cariker says it is time to think about your float if you want your group or organization to be part of the parade.

Visit the Bakersfield Christmas Parade’s website for more information as it becomes available.