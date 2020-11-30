KGET teams up with Christmas for Seniors for Stuff the Bus event on Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Christmas for Seniors Kern County for the annual Stuff the Bus event on Wednesday. The bus will be parked outside our station from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the corner of 22nd and L Streets.

The community is encouraged to donate necessities that will go to local seniors. Volunteers will be wearing face masks and you will be asked to open your trunk so they can grab your items.

Here is a list of items needed:

Dryer fabric softener sheets

Laundry detergent (small sizes-HE)

Paper towels and Kleenex

Razors and shaving cream

Quality two-ply toilet paper

Shampoo, body lotions

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Men’s and women’s deodorant

Large print word find/puzzle books

Large print books and calendars

Dish towels, washcloths, dishcloths

$10 gift cards (Walmart, Target, drug stores, 99-Cent Store, Dollar Tree, etc. )

Non-perishable food: soups, crackers, canned meats, Vienna Sausages, drinks, macaroni and cheese, chili and cornbread, puddings, Jell-O

For more information, contact Christmas for Seniors Kern County at 661-703-8893.

If you are unable to make it to the event but would still like to donate, you can drop off items at the Christmas for Seniors center Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Christmas for Seniors Kern County is located at East Niles Senior Center, 6601 Niles St.