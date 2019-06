KGET is proud to support Red Nose Day. It’s a one-night event to raise money to help kids living in poverty.

NBC is celebrating five years of the red nose campaign with a special Thursday night at 8 p.m. on KGET TV 17.

The first four Red Nose Days, have raised nearly $150 million that has helped children across the U.S. and the world.

You can buy a red nose at any Walgreen’s pharmacy.

You can also donate online at RedNoseDay.org.