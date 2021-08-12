KGET says goodbye to 17 News reporter Eytan Wallace

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Those living in Bakersfield neighborhoods with low immunization turnout will soon be able to get their vaccine just steps from their door thru an initiative kicking off Sunday.

For weeks now canvassers have been knocking on doors to educate and offer the vaccine-hesitant one of the more than 1,000 vaccines available, a fraction donated by Dignity Health.

"We are assigned specific zip codes,” said Norma Rojas Mora with Bakersfield College. “We know the areas that have the lowest vaccination rates, and we know which to target."