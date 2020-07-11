KGET recognized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving for ‘Kern’s Sober Reality’ coverage

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET received an honor Friday from Mothers Against Drunk Driving for 17 News’ continuing coverage of drunk driving in Kern County.

M.A.D.D. recognized 17 News’ Kern’s Sober Reality series of stories with the M.A.D.D. Community Champion Award.

KGET Vice President and General Manager Derek Jeffery accepted the award Friday.

Kern’s Sober Reality is one of our signature issues we frequently cover. It means KGET recognizes it is a community problem requiring special attention. We view each collision, arrest, or trial as merely one illustration of a bigger problem. 17 News tries to show each story in the context of the larger ongoing impact on you and your family.