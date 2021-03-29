KGET parent company Nexstar Media, Inc. partners with T-Mobile to provide local students with free data

(KGET) — T-Mobile has partnered with Nexstar Media, Inc., KGET’s parent company, to deliver free high speed data and wireless hotspots to local students. It’s part of T-Mobile’s Project 10Million.

The company released the following in a release:

Even before the pandemic, more than 9 million of America’s 56 million school-age kids did not have access to reliable internet and could not complete after-school assignments. This critical homework gap has tremendous short- and long-term impacts: lower test scores, lower grades and limited opportunities after graduation. Now, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, an unprecedented 50 million students across the country are learning remotely. Those without reliable internet connectivity will face an even bigger schoolwork gap as they are unable to participate in any type of online classroom learning. Every child deserves access to opportunity, so Project 10Million will provide eligible student households with a FREE wireless hotspot, FREE high-speed data, and access to at-cost laptops and tablets. Students will receive 100GBs of data per year, and an optional 4GB 30-day data pass is available for $15. Project 10Million is available to eligible students in the U.S. and Puerto Rico participating in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP), one per household. Parents or guardians can visit the Project 10Million website to begin the enrollment process, or visit a T-Mobile retail store for assistance enrolling online. Families are encouraged to check coverage in their area before enrolling. T-Mobile

For more about the project, head to the T-Mobile website.