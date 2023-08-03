BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield East Rotary Club is teaming up with KGET for a back-to-school backpack drive benefitting the Open Door Network.

The backpack drive kicked off July 31 and ends Friday, Aug. 11.

Donations will be given to teenagers and kids currently living at the shelter and aftercare facilities.

Officials say you can donate new backpacks, school supplies, markers, crayons, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, notebooks and packs of socks and underwear in all sizes.

To donate items drop them off at the KGET-17 lobby, which is located on the corner of 22nd and L streets from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or at the Open Door Network Donation Warehouse at 1600 East Truxtun Ave.