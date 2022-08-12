We are proud and honored to announce that KGET – 17 News has been awarded one, if not the, most prestigious journalism awards in the nation.

The Radio Television Digital News Association announced our news team will receive the Edward R Murrow award.

We were recognized for our breaking news coverage of the death of KCSO deputy Philip Campas. This distinguished recognition for the category is presented to only one news station in the United States.

Another reason why the Edward R Murrow award is so unique is because it honors a news team, not an individual.

The reason is to recognize all the incredible journalists at an organization, in front of the camera and behind the scenes.