BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — College Decision Day is May 1 and a KGET News Intern shared her college decision.

Jazaleen Salinas, our 17 News intern, chose Syracuse University, in New York, as her new home in the fall.

Jazaleen is the Associated Student Body President at Bakersfield Christian High School. She served as class president in her freshman, sophomore and junior years.

Jazaleen was also accepted to Penn State, Emerson College, the University of Oregon, Biola, Chapman University in Orange and Indiana University. She plans on studying Broadcast Digital Journalism at Newhouse School of Public Communications.

Congratulations to Jazaleen!