KGET is getting a new coat of paint

If you frequent Downtown Bakersfield or if it is in your daily commute you may see that the KGET building at L and 22 Streets is getting a fresh coat of paint.

The new coat is coming from just down the street from Steve Holloway Painting off L Street. They will first be working on outside of the KGET building then moving on to the inside.

For the next couple of weeks you will catch painters from Steve Holloway Painting will be coating the outside the building, before they move into the lobby to give that a fresh paint over. People usually get a chance to see the KGET lobby during our gift and donation drives.