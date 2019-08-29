KGET is back: Parent company Nexstar and AT&T agree to deal returning 17 News to subscribers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After nearly two months, KGET is returning to DirecTV and AT&T U-Verse customers’ TV lineup.

KGET parent company Nexstar Media Group and AT&T agreed to a new multi-year re-transmission agreement the two companies said in a statement Thursday.

The deal puts KGET TV 17 back on television for subscribers who have been without the station since early July.

The statement said stations are now returning to any impacted DirecTV and AT&T U-Verse customers.

The deal includes other Nexstar-owned stations across 96 other markets across the United States.

“AT&T and Nexstar regret the inconvenience incurred by customers, viewers and advertisers, and we thank them for their patience, as the new agreement was being finalized,” the companies said in a joint statement.

Financial terms were not disclosed.