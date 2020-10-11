KGET earns National Murrow Award for ‘The Man with a Thousand Faces’ podcast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET was honored by the Radio Television Digital News Association with a 2020 National Edward R. Murrow Award for a podcast looking into the life of confessed killer Jaime Osuna, “The Man with a Thousand Faces.”

Reporter Olivia LaVoice, executive producer Trish Rocha and editor Marisel Maldonado earned KGET’s first ever national recognition for the groundbreaking podcast. It examines Osuna’s past and remembers the life of Yvette Peña, whom Osuna was convicted of killing in 2011. The podcast also covers the latest killing Osuna is accused of while in prison — the brutal murder of a cellmate in 2019.

Earlier this year, KGET won three Regional Murrow Awards in addition to the national award.

The six-episode series can be heard at ThousandFacesPodcast.com or wherever you download and listen to podcasts.