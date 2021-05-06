KGET earns regional Edward R. Murrow award for overall excellence

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Radio Television Digital News Association has announced that KGET has won a 2021 regional Edward R. Murrow award for overall excellence.

The best-in-show award is given to a news station based on everything it does, including broadcast, digital, breaking news coverage as well as investigative stories. KGET’s submission focused on coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, wildfires, protests over police shootings and more.

This is the fourth time in the past seven years that KGET has earned the top prize.

You can see KGET’s Overall Excellence submission for the 2021 Edward R. Murrow Awards here.