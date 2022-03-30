KGET is teaming up with CityServe and Dignity Health to collect Easter food baskets.

We’re collecting items for underprivileged families in our community to enjoy a traditional Easter dinner, including a 5-pound canned ham, instant potatoes, canned corn and green beans, and other staple pantry items that are sometimes considered a luxury for those in need, like cereal, and peanut butter and jelly.

You can drop off your Easter food baskets any time between now and April 14th at the KGET lobby at the corner of 22nd and & L streets.