KGET celebrates Read Across America Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In celebration of Read Across America Day, 17’s Alissa Carlson, Alex Fisher and Tami Mlcoch read to students from various local schools.

Read Across America Day is celebrated in honor of beloved author Dr. Seuss. The holiday is recognized yearly on the school day that is closest to March 2, Dr Seuss’ birthday.

Chief Meteorologist Alissa Carlson read the Dr. Seuss book “Oh Say Can You Say What’s the Weather Today?” to her daughter’s class at Valley Montessori Academy.

Anchor Tami Mlcoch read the Dr. Seuss book “Would You Rather Be A Bullfrog?” to students at Del Rio Elementary School.

Sunrise Anchor Alex Fisher read “Mr. Peabody’s Apples,” a book written by pop star Madonna, to students at Almondale Elementary School.

Read Across America day focuses on encouraging students to read.