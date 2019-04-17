KGET, Bakersfield Homeless Center hosts barbecue fundraiser Wednesday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On Wednesday, April 17, you can help provide needed services for one of Bakersfield's most vulnerable communities.

You can come outside our KGET studios at 22nd and M streets and buy a lunch that supports the Bakersfield Homeless Center.

The money raised goes to the center's services that support so many local familiies in need, from shelter to preparing them for new jobs.

Volunteers will be serving burgers, chips, cookie and a drink for $5. Another $5 will get a ticket to enter a raffle. You can enter and win a 60-inch TV and Blu-ray player.

If you are looking to buy 10 or more lunches, call 322-9199.

The barbecue begins at 11 a.m. and continues until 2 p.m.

Last year, the center and generous 17 News viewers raised over $23,000 and served over 2,500 burgers.