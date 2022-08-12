BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual KGET back-to-school drive with the Open Door Network has come to an end.

For the past 12 days, we have collected hundreds of backpacks along with school supplies and new socks and underwear for the boys, girls and teens at the center.

The Open Door Network, formerly known as the Bakersfield Homeless Center, will give away these items Saturday during a private event.

We will be there and bring you the report tomorrow night on 17 News at five.

From everyone here at KGET, thank you for giving in the spirit of the Golden Empire and making sure these students have the supplies they need to head back to school!