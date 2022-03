BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 News and Golden Empire Gleaners are teaming up Wednesday for a food drive.

The Gleaners are asking the community to bring non-perishable food items to help replenish the shelves at the Food Bank, which helps feed those in need in Kern County.

The food drive is happening from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. outside the 17 News studios at Compassion Corner: 22nd Street and L Street in Downtown Bakersfield.