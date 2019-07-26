KGET and Bakersfield Homeless Center team up for annual Backpack Drive

It is almost time for local kids to head back to school.
KGET is getting ready to kick off our annual Backpack Drive with the Bakersfield Homeless Center to help kids with needed school supplies.
Our annual drive will begin on Monday, July 29 and continue through August 9. Donation items can be dropped off at our studio from at 2120 L Street or at the Bakersfield Homeless Center located at 1600 E. Truxtun Ave.
The following items can be dropped off oat our studio:
- Backpacks
- Loose Leaf Paper
- Spiral Notebooks
- Composition Notebooks
- #2 Pencils
- Pens
- Colored Markers
- Index Cards
- Glue Sticks
- Facial Tissue
- Erasers
- Pocket Folders
- Binders
- Boys and girls clothes, underwear, and socks
If you are unable to drop off items but would still like to donate, visit here for a monetary donation.