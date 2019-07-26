KGET and Bakersfield Homeless Center team up for annual Backpack Drive

It is almost time for local kids to head back to school.

KGET is getting ready to kick off our annual Backpack Drive with the Bakersfield Homeless Center to help kids with needed school supplies.

Our annual drive will begin on Monday, July 29 and continue through August 9. Donation items can be dropped off at our studio from at 2120 L Street or at the Bakersfield Homeless Center located at 1600 E. Truxtun Ave.

The following items can be dropped off oat our studio:

Backpacks

Loose Leaf Paper

Spiral Notebooks

Composition Notebooks

#2 Pencils

Pens

Colored Markers

Index Cards

Glue Sticks

Facial Tissue

Erasers

Pocket Folders

Binders

Boys and girls clothes, underwear, and socks

If you are unable to drop off items but would still like to donate, visit here for a monetary donation.