KGET and Bakersfield Homeless Center holding back-to-school supply drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The first day of school is almost here, so KGET teamed up with the Bakersfield Homeless Center for a back-to-school supply drive. The drive will last until Aug. 17 and you can drop off donations at the Bakersfield Homeless Center or donate virtually.

Here’s a list of supplies needed:

backpacks

spiral notebooks

composition notebooks

loose leaf paper

pencils

pens

colored markers

index cards

glue sticks

erasers

binders

pocket folders

facial tissues

clothes and underwear (boys, girls, teens)

socks

You can drop off donations to the Bakersfield Homeless Center at 1600 E. Truxtun Ave.

To make a virtual donation, you can click here.