KGET and Bakersfield Homeless Center holding back-to-school supply drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The first day of school is almost here, so KGET teamed up with the Bakersfield Homeless Center for a back-to-school supply drive. The drive will last until Aug. 17 and you can drop off donations at the Bakersfield Homeless Center or donate virtually.

Here’s a list of supplies needed:

  • backpacks
  • spiral notebooks
  • composition notebooks
  • loose leaf paper
  • pencils
  • pens
  • colored markers
  • index cards
  • glue sticks
  • erasers
  • binders
  • pocket folders
  • facial tissues
  • clothes and underwear (boys, girls, teens)
  • socks

You can drop off donations to the Bakersfield Homeless Center at 1600 E. Truxtun Ave.

To make a virtual donation, you can click here.

