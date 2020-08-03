KGET and Bakersfield Homeless Center holding back-to-school supply drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The first day of school is almost here, so KGET teamed up with the Bakersfield Homeless Center for a back-to-school supply drive. The drive will last until Aug. 17 and you can drop off donations at the Bakersfield Homeless Center or donate virtually.
Here’s a list of supplies needed:
- backpacks
- spiral notebooks
- composition notebooks
- loose leaf paper
- pencils
- pens
- colored markers
- index cards
- glue sticks
- erasers
- binders
- pocket folders
- facial tissues
- clothes and underwear (boys, girls, teens)
- socks
You can drop off donations to the Bakersfield Homeless Center at 1600 E. Truxtun Ave.
To make a virtual donation, you can click here.