BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET will be teaming up with the Bakersfield East Rotary Club to support the kids of the Open Door Network with a backpack drive.

The back-to-school supply drive will kick off on Monday, July 31 and continue through Friday, Aug. 11.

The drive encourages generous donations of basic school needs such as backpacks, notebooks, pencils, crayons and more, as well as new packs of socks and underwear for boys, girls and teens.

You can drop off donations at the 17 News station located at 22nd and L streets in downtown Bakersfield during regular business hours, or head straight to The Open Door Network’s Donation Warehouse at 1600 East Truxtun Ave.

