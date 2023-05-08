Watch Robert Price’s Emmy Award-nominated story in the video player above.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 News was nominated over the weekend for two Emmy Awards by the Pacific Southwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

KGET and 17 News Executive Producer Naythan Bryant were nominated in the Newscast category for a special edition of 17 News at Sunrise titled “Where Are The Boys?” The newscast focused on the indictment of Trezell and Jacqueline West accused of murdering their adoptive sons, Orrin and Orson.

17’s Robert Price, Steve Womack and photojournalist Juan Corona earned a nomination in the Environment/Science News category for the report, “Kern’s Nuclear Fallout Shelters.”

The story told the history of nuclear bomb shelters in Bakersfield during the 1960s and a resurgence in their popularity amid the ongoing war and invasion of Ukraine.

Winners will be announced on June 17.