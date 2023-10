BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Representative and former Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s office has relocated.

The congressman’s former office was located at 4100 Empire Drive, near Truxtun Avenue and Highway 99.

According to a note at the former office, the new office is located further southwest at 9700 Stockdale Hwy.

It is unknown when the relocation began, or what led up to it.